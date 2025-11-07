NESCO consolidated net profit rises 11.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.51% to Rs 239.18 croreNet profit of NESCO rose 11.26% to Rs 118.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.51% to Rs 239.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales239.18192.10 25 OPM %56.9162.23 -PBDT155.08147.03 5 PBT143.49135.01 6 NP118.91106.88 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content