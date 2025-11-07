Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NESCO consolidated net profit rises 11.26% in the September 2025 quarter

NESCO consolidated net profit rises 11.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 24.51% to Rs 239.18 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 11.26% to Rs 118.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.51% to Rs 239.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales239.18192.10 25 OPM %56.9162.23 -PBDT155.08147.03 5 PBT143.49135.01 6 NP118.91106.88 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 121.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 121.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Brand Concepts standalone net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Brand Concepts standalone net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 64.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 64.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon