Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.33% to Rs 291.18 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 2.55% to Rs 38.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 291.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 254.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales291.18254.69 14 OPM %14.8816.76 -PBDT54.5756.11 -3 PBT48.2950.59 -5 NP38.5737.61 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content