Brand Concepts standalone net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.39% to Rs 97.62 croreNet profit of Brand Concepts declined 8.95% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.39% to Rs 97.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales97.6277.24 26 OPM %11.2810.68 -PBDT7.285.73 27 PBT2.652.45 8 NP2.342.57 -9
