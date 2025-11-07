Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 121.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.40% to Rs 189.85 croreNet profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 121.02% to Rs 58.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.40% to Rs 189.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 114.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales189.85114.09 66 OPM %48.5035.31 -PBDT89.1641.66 114 PBT78.7635.41 122 NP58.7926.60 121
