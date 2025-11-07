Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 244.40 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 12.32% to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 244.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 217.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales244.40217.68 12 OPM %13.0019.05 -PBDT48.8942.69 15 PBT40.6335.71 14 NP27.2524.26 12
