Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 576.69 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 65.40% to Rs 73.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 576.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.20% to Rs 261.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 2339.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2321.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
