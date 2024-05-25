Business Standard
Balmer Lawrie &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 65.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 576.69 crore
Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 65.40% to Rs 73.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 576.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.20% to Rs 261.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 2339.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2321.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales576.69608.05 -5 2339.232321.48 1 OPM %15.868.63 -13.028.72 - PBDT103.3865.11 59 333.65221.11 51 PBT87.9250.73 73 274.49164.32 67 NP73.7744.60 65 261.55171.85 52
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

