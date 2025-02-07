Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balrampur Chini declines as Q3 PAT slides 23% YoY to Rs 70 crore

Balrampur Chini declines as Q3 PAT slides 23% YoY to Rs 70 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Balrampur Chini slipped 4.35% to Rs 454.35 after the company's net profit declined 22.84% to Rs 70.47 crore on a 3.11% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,192.15 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax for the quarter was at Rs 89.02 crore, down 27.77% from Rs 123.24 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 123.78 crore, registering a growth of 9.2% on YoY basis.

The companys revenue from sugar business stood at Rs 1,269.86 crore (up 9.38% YoY), while income from distillery came in at Rs 211.42 crore (down 15.59% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Further, Balrampur Chini Mills' board has approved an increase in the capacity of its Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) project from 75,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) to 80,000 TPA. As a result, the capital expenditure for the project has been revised from Rs 2,000 crore, initially estimated during the conceptual planning phase, to Rs 2,850 crore (gross).

After accounting for an expected capital subsidy of Rs 1,100 crore under the Uttar Pradesh government scheme, the net capital expenditure for the project will be Rs 1,750 crore.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India. The allied businesses of the company comprise distillery operations and cogeneration of power.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DCX Systems drops after Q3 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 10 crore

DCX Systems drops after Q3 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 10 crore

Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 10.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 10.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 56.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 56.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 98.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 98.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon