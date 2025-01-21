Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soars 1.07%, up for third straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soars 1.07%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 507.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.02% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% gain in NIFTY and a 1.8% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 507.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 23155.2. The Sensex is at 76355.97, down 0.93%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has dropped around 3.2% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55738.05, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 1.51%

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 1.51%

Tata Consumer Products Ltd soars 1.53%

Tata Consumer Products Ltd soars 1.53%

NLC India Ltd rises for third straight session

NLC India Ltd rises for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon