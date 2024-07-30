Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.00% to Rs 175.31 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 104.98% to Rs 34.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.00% to Rs 175.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.175.31112.3824.6419.4842.7119.5241.9119.0734.1716.67