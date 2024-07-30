Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 56.00% to Rs 175.31 crore
Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 104.98% to Rs 34.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.00% to Rs 175.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales175.31112.38 56 OPM %24.6419.48 -PBDT42.7119.52 119 PBT41.9119.07 120 NP34.1716.67 105
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: IND vs IRE Hockey at 4:45 PM; Manu & Sarabjot win Bronze

'India is fastest growing market globally': Samsung CEO during India visit

Who's Hyun Shik Park, Ola Electric's top earner, eclipsing Bhavish Aggarwal

Force Motors Q1 results: Net profit jumps 69% to Rs 116 cr on high demand

Indian Oil Q1FY25 results: PAT plunges 81% to Rs 2,643 cr on low margins

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon