Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 3.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.02% to Rs 788.05 croreNet profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 3.56% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.02% to Rs 788.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 588.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales788.05588.02 34 OPM %1.071.91 -PBDT5.895.81 1 PBT3.203.39 -6 NP2.442.53 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content