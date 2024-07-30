Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.93 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 833.33% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net Loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 74.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 89.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 833.33% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.680.1864.88-44.44-2.09-4.71-2.11-4.73-74.93-89.74