Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.93 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 833.33% to Rs 1.68 crore
Net Loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 74.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 89.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 833.33% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.680.18 833 OPM %64.88-44.44 -PBDT-2.09-4.71 56 PBT-2.11-4.73 55 NP-74.93-89.74 17
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

