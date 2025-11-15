Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.38% to Rs 299.51 croreNet profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 35.50% to Rs 65.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 299.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 222.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales299.51222.88 34 OPM %27.6529.27 -PBDT82.0764.63 27 PBT79.9263.80 25 NP65.0448.00 36
