Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 49.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 158.10 croreNet profit of Mangalam Organics rose 49.30% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 158.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales158.10138.32 14 OPM %0.188.92 -PBDT13.828.29 67 PBT7.693.10 148 NP3.212.15 49
