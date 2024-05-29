Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 35.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 8.69 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads rose 35.09% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.27% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 28.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
