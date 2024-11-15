Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit rises 458.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.40% to Rs 7.11 croreNet profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech rose 458.33% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.117.36 -3 OPM %15.336.39 -PBDT0.830.30 177 PBT0.670.12 458 NP0.670.12 458
