Bandhan Bank appoints Rajeev Mantri as CFO

The board of directors of Bandhan Bank has approved the appointment of Rajeev Mantri as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the bank with effect from 22 February 2024.

Earlier, On 20 October 2023, Abhijit Ghosh took charge as the interim CFO of the bank.

Accordingly, Ghosh ceases to be the interim CFO and KMP of the bank upon Mantris appointment. However, he will continue as Head - Finance & Accounts and would continue to be part of Senior Management of the Bank.

Rajeev Mantri is a veteran banker with over 25 years of experience in banking and finance across India, Singapore and UAE, a large part of which was with global banks such as Standard Chartered and Citi. He is a Chartered Accountant from ICAI India and also holds an executive MBA from INSEAD Business School, Singapore

In his last role, he was the CFO for Citi India cluster for the last three years. Prior to that, he was the CFO at TransUnion CIBIL, the largest credit bureau in India and had worked with Standard Chartered Bank for over 15 years across India and Singapore in senior finance roles. He also worked with Mashreqbank in UAE, leading Finance function for their Corporate and Investment banking business.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banking outlets as on 31 December 2023, stood at more than 6,250. The network consists of 1,647 branches, and 4,598 banking units.

The Kolkata-based private lender reported a net profit of Rs 732.72 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 290.57 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Total income increased 7.6% to Rs 5,210.60 crore in the third quarter of FY24 from Rs 4,840.94 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Shares of Bandhan Bank rose 0.83% to Rs 205.30 on the BSE.

