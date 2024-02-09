Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 152.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.53% to Rs 4665.43 croreNet profit of Bandhan Bank rose 152.17% to Rs 732.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 290.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 22.53% to Rs 4665.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3807.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income4665.433807.64 23 OPM %55.0028.22 -PBDT971.30380.68 155 PBT971.30380.68 155 NP732.72290.57 152
