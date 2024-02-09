Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 152.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.53% to Rs 4665.43 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 152.17% to Rs 732.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 290.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 22.53% to Rs 4665.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3807.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4665.433807.6455.0028.22971.30380.68971.30380.68732.72290.57