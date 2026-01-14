Bank credit growth stays firm above 14% on year
The bank credit growth in India continues to remain strong. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit stood at Rs 208.10 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025, marking a year-on-year surge of 14.40%. Credit growth has consistently remained above 10% in recent months.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST