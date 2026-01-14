Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank credit growth stays firm above 14% on year

Bank credit growth stays firm above 14% on year

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
The bank credit growth in India continues to remain strong. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit stood at Rs 208.10 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025, marking a year-on-year surge of 14.40%. Credit growth has consistently remained above 10% in recent months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MRPL rallies as Q3 PAT soars nearly five-fold to Rs 1,445 cr

MRPL rallies as Q3 PAT soars nearly five-fold to Rs 1,445 cr

HDFC AMC climbs after Q3 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 770 cr

HDFC AMC climbs after Q3 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 770 cr

Infosys Q3 profit slips 10% QoQ; FY26 revenue guidance raised

Infosys Q3 profit slips 10% QoQ; FY26 revenue guidance raised

Japanese markets hit further record high

Japanese markets hit further record high

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark down 0.31%

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark down 0.31%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBank Holiday TodayQ3 Results TodayJKBose 10th Result OutHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Rate TodayBMC Elections 2026 DateGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance