MRPL rallies as Q3 PAT soars nearly five-fold to Rs 1,445 cr
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) surged 9.09% to Rs 158.45 after the company reported a 375.08% sharp jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,445.16 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 309.30 crore in Q3 FY25.Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 80.96% YoY to Rs 24,711.65 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) soared 371.78% YoY to Rs 2,214.28 crore during the quarter.
EBITDA stood at Rs 2,824 crore, recording the growth of 165.41% compared with Rs 1,064 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Throughput (crude and others) stood at 4.70 MMT in Q3 FY26 in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 2.17% compared with Rs 4.60 crore in Q3 FY25.
Debt Equity Ratio improved from 0.79 as at 30 September 2025 to 0.63 as at 31 December 2025.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, a subsidiary of ONGC, is Category 1 Miniratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The refinery has flexibility to process crudes of various API, delivering a variety of quality products.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST