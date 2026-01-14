HDFC AMC climbs after Q3 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 770 cr

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) gained 2.46% to Rs 2,550.50 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 20.05% to Rs 770.09 crore on 14.97% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.25 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in the December 2025 quarter stood at Rs 1,014.60 crore, up 20.79% YoY.

Operating profit for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 was Rs 855.7 crore, up 15% from Rs 747.2 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The AMC had a QAAUM of Rs 7,87,400 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 compared to Rs 9,24,900 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2024, 11.4% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at Rs 5,66,100 crore for the quarter ended December 31,2025 with a market share of 13.0%. The AMC is amongst the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.

The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 65:35, compared to the industry ratio of 56:44 for the quarter ended December 31,2025.

As of 31 December 2025, 69% of the companys total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 60% for the industry.

According to the company, 14.5 million Systematic transactions with a value of Rs 4,730 crore processed during the month of December 2025.

As of 31 December 2025, total Live Accounts stood at 27.7 million as on December 31,2025. Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 15.4 million as on December 31,2025 compared to 59.0 million for the industry, a penetration of 26%.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.

