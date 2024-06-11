Bank of Baroda spurts 0.04%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 276.5, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.86% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 13.32% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 276.5, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Bank of Baroda has gained around 6.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has gained around 4.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49780.9, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 257.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 278, up 0.49% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 47.86% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 13.32% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News