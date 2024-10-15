Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 44.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.73% to Rs 6017.41 croreNet profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 44.89% to Rs 1332.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 919.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.73% to Rs 6017.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5067.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6017.415067.96 19 OPM %63.1357.30 -PBDT1380.26935.72 48 PBT1380.26935.72 48 NP1332.77919.84 45
