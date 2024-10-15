Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 11.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.22% to Rs 1.19 croreNet profit of Morarka Finance declined 11.48% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.190.90 32 OPM %90.7691.11 -PBDT1.080.82 32 PBT1.080.82 32 NP0.540.61 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content