Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 262.70 croreNet profit of Stylam Industries rose 7.43% to Rs 34.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 262.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 233.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales262.70233.94 12 OPM %20.7020.20 -PBDT52.2748.55 8 PBT46.8443.29 8 NP34.1131.75 7
