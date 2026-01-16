Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.74%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 66.39, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.19% in last one year as compared to a 11.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 66.39, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25759.55. The Sensex is at 83749.1, up 0.44%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 17.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 8.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8910.65, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 174.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 228.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

