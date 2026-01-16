Punjab National Bank soars 2.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 131.9, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.02% jump in NIFTY and a 23.71% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 131.9, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25759.55. The Sensex is at 83749.1, up 0.44%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 10.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59580.15, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 242.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

