Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 374.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 228.32 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills rose 374.36% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 228.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 232.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales228.32232.87 -2 OPM %9.878.55 -PBDT13.679.74 40 PBT6.813.18 114 NP5.551.17 374
