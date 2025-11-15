Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit declines 28.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit declines 28.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Sales decline 14.51% to Rs 15.50 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 28.70% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.51% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.5018.13 -15 OPM %14.5215.72 -PBDT2.363.06 -23 PBT2.192.92 -25 NP1.642.30 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 401.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 401.79% in the September 2025 quarter

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 98.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 98.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon