Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit declines 28.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.51% to Rs 15.50 croreNet profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 28.70% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.51% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.5018.13 -15 OPM %14.5215.72 -PBDT2.363.06 -23 PBT2.192.92 -25 NP1.642.30 -29
