CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 237.10% to Rs 421.41 croreNet profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 19.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 237.10% to Rs 421.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales421.41125.01 237 OPM %17.649.01 -PBDT40.924.13 891 PBT11.60-1.46 LP NP19.00-0.03 LP
