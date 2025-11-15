GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 60.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 362.43 croreNet profit of GRM Overseas rose 60.61% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 362.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 315.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales362.43315.49 15 OPM %4.093.54 -PBDT19.3713.45 44 PBT18.5812.66 47 NP14.769.19 61
