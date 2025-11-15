Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 60.61% in the September 2025 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 60.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 362.43 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 60.61% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 362.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 315.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales362.43315.49 15 OPM %4.093.54 -PBDT19.3713.45 44 PBT18.5812.66 47 NP14.769.19 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
