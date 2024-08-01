Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 74.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 816.92 croreNet profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 74.51% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 816.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 547.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales816.92547.91 49 OPM %7.464.81 -PBDT50.0521.30 135 PBT44.5619.05 134 NP30.1917.30 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content