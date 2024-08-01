Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Redington consolidated net profit declines 1.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 21282.33 crore
Net profit of Redington declined 1.10% to Rs 246.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 248.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 21282.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21187.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21282.3321187.18 0 OPM %1.741.98 -PBDT343.47394.24 -13 PBT292.46351.86 -17 NP246.04248.78 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon