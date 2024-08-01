Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 904.14 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 3.31% to Rs 232.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 240.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 904.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 810.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.904.14810.6358.7360.73466.17425.63388.69362.68232.54240.50