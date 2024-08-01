HCKK Ventures standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of HCKK Ventures declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.10 -30 OPM %14.290 -PBDT0.040.06 -33 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.06 -50
