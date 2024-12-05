Barometers pare early gains; PSU bank stocks underpressure

At 10:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 122.01 points or 0.16% to 80,834.49. The Nifty 50 index lost 57.65 points or 0.24% to 24,409.80.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.15%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,976 shares rose and 1,641 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 0.81% to 7,076.55. The index rallied 4.82% in past two consecutive trading sessions.
Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.53%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.17%), UCO Bank (down 2.08%), Indian Bank (down 1.98%), Central Bank of India (down 1.67%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.51%), Union Bank of India (down 1.36%), Canara Bank (down 1.11%), Bank of India (down 1.09%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.09%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Railtel Corp declined 1.39%. The company has received a work order worth Rs 10.64 crore from GAIL for MPLS & Point-to-Point Leased Line Links.
Mastek shed 0.86%. The companys chief financial officer (CFO), Arun Agarwal has resigned.
Ipca Laboratories slipped 1.13%. The company has received necessary approval for voluntary closure of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ipca Pharmaceuticals SA de CV, Mexico.
