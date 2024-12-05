Bondada Engineering wins Rs 109.90 cr work order for solar street lighting in Bihar

Bondada Engineering has received a work order from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency for design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning with comprehensive maintenance contract for 5 years including remote monitoring systems of smart solar street light system on the identified existing electric pole under Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana in Bihar State on EPC basis, amounting to Rs. 108.90 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content