Bondada Engineering wins Rs 109.90 cr work order for solar street lighting in Bihar

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Bondada Engineering has received a work order from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency for design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning with comprehensive maintenance contract for 5 years including remote monitoring systems of smart solar street light system on the identified existing electric pole under Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana in Bihar State on EPC basis, amounting to Rs. 108.90 crore.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

