Barometers trade with minor cuts; realty shares under pressure

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 127 points or 0.16% to 78,021.49. The Nifty 50 index fell 44.10 points or 0.19% to 23,644.85.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.06%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,754 shares rose and 1,790 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.
Results Today:
Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.30%), Tata Elxsi (up 0.94%), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (up 0.87%), GTPL Hathway (up 12.39%), Yash Highvoltage (up 2.13%), Padam Cotton Yarns (up 1.98%), and Vivo Bio (up 4.64%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index shed 0.76% to 1,010.80. The index fell 0.91% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Sobha (down 2.87%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.12%), DLF (down 1.51%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.14%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.06%), Godrej Properties (down 0.8%), Raymond (down 0.62%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.54%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.33%) declined.
On the other hand, Phoenix Mills (up 0.27%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 2.57% after the companys board scheduled a meeting on 13 January 2025 to consider a proposal of a bonus issue.
Advait Infratech added 0.61%. The company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for setting up a battery energy storage system in Gujarat.
Tata Motors shed 1.23%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (UK), reported a 3% increase in wholesale volumes to 104,427 units in Q3 FY25 as compared with 101,043 units in Q3 FY24.
