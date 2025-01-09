Business Standard

Modi Naturals appoints Karisma Kapoor as brand ambassador for Oleev

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Modi Naturals has onboarded Karisma Kapoor as brand ambassador for its flagship brand 'Oleev'.

Akshay Modi, Managing Director of Modi Naturals, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're thrilled to have Karisma Kapoor as the face of Oleev. Her authenticity and grace, combined with her strong advocacy for health and wellness, make her an ideal ambassador for our brand. This campaign is not just about promoting our products; it's about connecting with women on a deeper level, inspiring them to prioritize their health and make choices that lead to a balanced and fulfilling life."

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

