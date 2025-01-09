Business Standard

Formula-E race was to enhance Hyderabad's brand image: BRS leader Rama Rao

Formula-E race was to enhance Hyderabad's brand image: BRS leader Rama Rao

Rao, also known as KTR, was summoned by the ACB for questioning in a case related to 'unauthorised' payments to conduct Formula E race, on Thursday at 10 am

KT Rama Rao

FIR named Rao, an MLA now, as prime accused, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy as accused no 2 and 3 respectively (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of his appearance before the Anti-Corruption Bureau, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday said his agenda when he was minister in the previous regime was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it and Formula-E race was a part of that ambitious vision.

Rao, also known as KTR, was summoned by the ACB for questioning in a case related to "unauthorised" payments to conduct Formula E race, on Thursday at 10 AM.

"Worked tirelessly for bringing a prestigious event to India, to enhance the Brand image of Hyderabad & Telangana globally  Agenda was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it. Formula-E race was a part of the effort to realise this ambitious vision," he said in a post on 'X'.

 

He further said the intent was to make TMV (Telangana Mobility Valley) clusters the epicentre for innovation, research and manufacturing of electric vehicles creating employment and revenue, he further said.

"Small minds who are driven by petty politics may never understand any of this, but I am confident that people of Telangana who are observing everything will understand the truth and the vision. Truth always triumphs & justice will prevail," he said.

The ACB on December 19 registered a case against Rao, over alleged payments, most of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct the race in February 2023 during the previous regime.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy that allegedly resulted in loss to the government exchequer to the tune of about Rs 55 crore.

Though the race was supposed to be held in February 2024 as well, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

Rao, who was Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS regime, was also summoned by the ED for questioning on January 16 over alleged irregularities in conducting the race in Hyderabad.

The FIR named Rao, an MLA now, as prime accused, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy as accused no 2 and 3 respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyderabad K T Rama Rao anti-corruption Corruption in India

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

