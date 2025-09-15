Monday, September 15, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TechDefence Labs IPO booked 7x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 83%

TechDefence Labs IPO booked 7x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 83%

TechDefence Labs received bids for 10.52 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 1.44 million shares

TechDefence Labs IPO subscription status

initial public offerings, IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TechDefence Labs IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of cyber security firm TechDefence Labs opened for subscription on Monday, September 15, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving an overwhelming response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed around 7.28 times at 2:30 PM on Monday, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. 
 
The issue received bids for 10.52 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 1.44 million shares. The demand was primarily driven by retail investors who subscribed to the allotted quota by 11.97 times, followed by non-institutional buyers (NIIs) at 8.23 times. However, the qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion was booked at only 43 per cent.  
 

TechDefence Labs IPO GMP

On Monday, the unlisted shares of TechDefence Labs were trading at ₹353, commanding a premium of ₹160 or 83 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹183 to ₹193, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  Check Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Status

TechDefence Labs IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the maiden public offering will close on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Shares of TechDefence Labs will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, September 22, 2025.
 
TechDefence Labs IPO, worth ₹38.99 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 2 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Euro Pratik Sales IPO opens on Sept 16; key risks, strengths you must know

urban company

Urban Company IPO booked 109x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

initial public offerings, IPO

Shringar House IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Flipkart

Flipkart Internet FY25 revenue rises 14%, losses narrow 37% on IPO prep

Urban Company

Investors lap up Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar IPOs

 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
TechDefence Labs has set the price band in the range of ₹183 to ₹193 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹231,600 shares to bid for at least two lots comprising 1,200 shares.  
 
Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar for the public offering, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for investment in human resources and setting up the Global Security Operation Centre (GSOC) at Ahmedabad. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty muted; IT, pharma stocks drag; KRBL down 13%, Anant Raj up 12%

India Vix at record low

India VIX drops to record closing lows as DIIs cushion FII selloffpremium

IPO

iValue Infosolutions sets IPO price band at ₹284-299; know key details here

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

What triggered the northward move in DCX Systems shares today?

Rocket

Apollo Micro Systems stock zooms 101% in 6 weeks. What's behind the rally?

Topics : Stock Market IPOs SME IPOs NSE SME platform NSE Emerge cybersecurity Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon