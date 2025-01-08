Barometers trade with modest cuts; consumer durables under pressure

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 436.72 points or 0.57% to 77,758.52. The Nifty 50 index added 120.80 points or 0.51% to 23,587.10.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.03%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,254 shares rose and 2,333 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the First Advance Estimates of Annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 along with its expenditure components both at constant (2011-12) and current prices.
Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.4% in FY 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.2% in the Provisional Estimate (PE) of GDP for FY 2023-24. Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.7% in FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 9.6% in FY 2023-24. Real GVA has grown by 6.4% in FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 7.2% in FY 2023-24.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index slipped 2.40% to 41,644.40. The index rose 0.12% in the past trading session.
Dixon Technologies (India) (down 6.36%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 5.43%), Amber Enterprises India (down 4.45%), Voltas (down 2.87%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 2.3%), V-Guard Industries (down 1.65%), Titan Company (down 1.51%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.26%), Blue Star (down 1.17%) and Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.04%) declined.
On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.1%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ashiana Housing jumped 6.50% after the company reported a 2.6 times increase in the sale value of the area booked to Rs 454.31 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 173.88 crore in Q3 FY24.
Signatureglobal (India) rose 0.74%. The company said that its pre-sales zoomed 120% to Rs 2,770 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,260 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.
Tata Steel shed 0.04%. The company informed that its India crude steel production stood at 5.68 million tons (MT) in Q3 FY25, up 6% as compared with 5.35 MT in Q3 FY24.
