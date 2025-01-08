Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC awards 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project to Purvah Green Power

CESC awards 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project to Purvah Green Power

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
CESC has issued the Letter of Award to Purvah Green Power (Purvah), a subsidiary of CESC, pursuant to the response submitted by Purvah on the Request for Selection document issued by CESC in terms of the Guidelines for tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Wind Solar Hybrid Power Project dated 21 August 2023 issued by Ministry of Power, Government of India and amended from time to time, for setting up of Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project of 150 MW with additional 150 MW capacity under Greenshoe option.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kiduja India fixes record date for stock split

Kiduja India fixes record date for stock split

Tata Steel production rises 6% YoY to 5.68 MMT in Q3 FY25

Tata Steel production rises 6% YoY to 5.68 MMT in Q3 FY25

Energy shares rise

Energy shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Signatureglobal pre-sales soars to Rs 2,770 cr in Q3

Signatureglobal pre-sales soars to Rs 2,770 cr in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon