Barometers trade with significant gains; consumer durables shares rally

Consumer durables shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, climbed 789.36 points or 1.07% to 73,927.35. The Nifty 50 index soared 264.05 points or 1.19% to 22,425.65.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 1.59%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,782 shares rose and 702 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 10.63% to 20.37.
Also Read
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 2.35% to 34,808.75. The index tumbled 4.89% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
PG Electroplast (up 5.36%), Amber Enterprises India (up 4.24%), V-Guard Industries (up 3.74%), Titan Company (up 3.65%), Whirlpool of India (up 2.96%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.18%), Bata India (up 1.76%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.84%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.8%) and Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.67%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 0.64%. The company said that its total production jumped 23.51% to 88,701 units in the month of March 2025, compared with 71,814 units produced in the same period last year.
Titan Company rallied 3.96% after the companys standalone revenue jumped 25% year on year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of FY25.
Lemon Tree Hotels added 1.61% after the company announced that it has signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Hotel, Darjeeling.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content