Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M production climbs 24% YoY in Mar'25

M&M production climbs 24% YoY in Mar'25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 23.51% to 88,701 units in the month of March 2025, compared with 71,814 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 79,751 units in March 2025, registering a growth of 19.32% on a YoY basis.

The exports surged 163.38% YoY to 4,143 units in March 2025.

Meanwhile, the company announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mahindra Advanced Technologies (MATL), with a total subscription of Rs 5 crore.

MATL, under the manufacturing and allied services category, will focus on security technologies. The formal incorporation was completed on 7 April 2025 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, following prior approval by the board on 7 February 2025.

 

M&M has subscribed to 50 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at par value, securing full ownership (100% stake) in MATL.

Also Read

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

NTPC aims to build small nuclear reactors to replace old coal plants

IPL 2025 match on April 8: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) starts at 3:30 PM IST

IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Titan Eyeplus, Titan Eye , Titan

Titan share price zooms 7% on healthy Q4 business update; key details here

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally

LIVE news: Mudra scheme will help India's youth improve their socio-economic position, says PM Modi

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Mahindra & Mahindra share price rises 2% on releasing March sales data

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The company reported a 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.65% to Rs 2,507 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Titan jumps after revenue climbs 25% YoY in Q4

Titan jumps after revenue climbs 25% YoY in Q4

Market opens higher; Nifty trades above 22,500

Market opens higher; Nifty trades above 22,500

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Darjeeling

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Darjeeling

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Tata Steel Ltd Spikes 4.98%, BSE Metal index Rises 3.22%

Tata Steel Ltd Spikes 4.98%, BSE Metal index Rises 3.22%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon