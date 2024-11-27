Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power edges higher after subsidiary bags KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive

CG Power edges higher after subsidiary bags KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

CG Power and Industrial Solutions added 1.95% to Rs 749 after the company's subsidiary G.G.Tronics India (GGT) secured a KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal, Government of India.

The scope of the order comprises supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment as per RDSO specifications including annual maintenance for 11 years. The supply scope also includes complete wiring, harnessing, cabling, and connection with Loco KAVACH system.

G.G.Tronics specializes in designing, manufacturing, supplying, and installing electronic safety embedded signalling systems for the railway transportation segment. GGT provides comprehensive services for system and software verification and validation for railway signalling products and projects.

 

According to the company order value is ranging between Rs 500 crores to Rs 600 crore. The execution time frame for this order will be one year.

CG Power, part of the Murugappa group, has two segments - power systems and industrial systems. The power systems segment manufactures electrical products such as transformers, switchgears and circuit breakers, which find application in power transmission. The industrial systems segment manufactures high and low tension rotating machines (motors and alternators), stampings, as well as railway transportation and signalling products.

The company reported 37.18% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 223 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 355 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from sales rose by 19% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 2,270 crore during the period under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Chennai Rains

Rains continue in Tamil Nadu, standing crops hit in Cauvery delta areas

real estate

Want passive income? Ahmedabad leads with highest rental yield of 3.9%

DELL, DELL logo

Dell forecasts downbeat Q4 revenue on weak PC demand, rival competition

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Adani Group shares rebound, gain up to 4%

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

LIVE news updates: Cyclone Fengal likely to hit Tamil Nadu today; schools closed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon