Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 136.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.52% to Rs 246.69 croreNet profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 136.19% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.52% to Rs 246.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 179.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales246.69179.39 38 OPM %27.6919.74 -PBDT66.5231.78 109 PBT55.0821.63 155 NP41.1217.41 136
