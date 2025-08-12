Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 136.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 136.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 12 2025

Sales rise 37.52% to Rs 246.69 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 136.19% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.52% to Rs 246.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 179.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales246.69179.39 38 OPM %27.6919.74 -PBDT66.5231.78 109 PBT55.0821.63 155 NP41.1217.41 136

First Published: Aug 12 2025

