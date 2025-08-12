Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 607.87 croreNet profit of Eureka Forbes rose 20.31% to Rs 38.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 607.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 553.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales607.87553.38 10 OPM %10.1210.17 -PBDT67.9356.97 19 PBT52.0743.18 21 NP38.6832.15 20
