Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales decline 47.37% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Shukra Jewellery reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.37% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.38 -47 OPM %25.00-2.63 -PBDT0.05-0.01 LP PBT0.04-0.01 LP NP0.04-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

