Basant India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.78% to Rs 0.02 croreBasant India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.09 -78 OPM %-50.0088.89 -PBDT0.010.08 -88 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.07 -100
