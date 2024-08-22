Business Standard
Telecom shares gain

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 26.59 points or 0.84% at 3204.79 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.58%), Avantel Ltd (up 1.64%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.56%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.44%),ITI Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.98%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.94%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.9%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.78%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.73%).
On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.1%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.12%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 274.69 or 0.5% at 55611.11.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 78.51 points or 0.47% at 16646.32.
The Nifty 50 index was up 62.15 points or 0.25% at 24832.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 203.01 points or 0.25% at 81108.31.
On BSE,2266 shares were trading in green, 860 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

